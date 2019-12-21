Azerbaijani FM receives head of ICRC delegation

21 December 2019 09:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Elena Aymone Sessera, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC and exchanged views on the work carried out in this context and the development prospects of the relations.

Providing broad information on humanitarian projects which are implemented by ICRC, Elena Aymone Sessera expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for creating favourable environment and expressed interest in further expanding the cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The sides touched upon the ICRC activities aimed at raising awareness of the civilians who live in the vicinity of the line of contact about the international humanitarian law, and discussed the issues related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan would continue to provide necessary support to the international organization in carrying out its humanitarian mission and pointed out that the ICRC activities in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are positively assessed by Azerbaijan.

In this regard, touching upon the release of hostages based on the principle of “all for all”, Mammadyarov emphasized the importance of continuation of the ICRC efforts to resolve this problem.

The sides also exchanged views on the future activities of the international humanitarian organization in Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:48
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale
Finance 10:47
Agrarian subsidies issued via e-systems to increase transparency of agriculture in Azerbaijan
Business 10:03
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 22 times on Dec. 20 - Dec. 21
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
EBRD to allocate loans for SMEs in Azerbaijan
Finance 20 December 20:42
Remittances from Russia’s Sberbank to mobile numbers in Azerbaijan now possible (Exclusive)
Finance 20 December 20:34
Latest
Tashkent leads in total services in Uzbekistan
Business 11:12
Kazakh oil and gas company opens tender to buy pumps
Tenders 11:12
Eni re-enters Albania for new hydrocarbon area
Oil&Gas 11:12
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 21
Finance 11:09
Solar energy sources to be introduced in Azerbaijani national parks
Economy 11:08
Eni to be engaged in new renewable projects in US
Oil&Gas 11:02
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Finance 10:48
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put bonds up for sale
Finance 10:47
Share of enterprises in Uzbekistan’s service sector is 65.8%
Business 10:44