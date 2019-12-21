Azerbaijani FM receives head of ICRC delegation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Elena Aymone Sessera, head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

At the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC and exchanged views on the work carried out in this context and the development prospects of the relations.

Providing broad information on humanitarian projects which are implemented by ICRC, Elena Aymone Sessera expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for creating favourable environment and expressed interest in further expanding the cooperation with Azerbaijan.

The sides touched upon the ICRC activities aimed at raising awareness of the civilians who live in the vicinity of the line of contact about the international humanitarian law, and discussed the issues related to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Mammadyarov stressed that Azerbaijan would continue to provide necessary support to the international organization in carrying out its humanitarian mission and pointed out that the ICRC activities in the context of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are positively assessed by Azerbaijan.

In this regard, touching upon the release of hostages based on the principle of “all for all”, Mammadyarov emphasized the importance of continuation of the ICRC efforts to resolve this problem.

The sides also exchanged views on the future activities of the international humanitarian organization in Azerbaijan.

