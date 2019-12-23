Highest voter turnout as of 12:00 (GMT +4) in Azerbaijan's municipal elections disclosed

23 December 2019 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 23

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The highest voter turnout in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan as of 12:00 (GMT +4) was registered in the 2nd Sharur constituency of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and it amounted to 27.60 percent, Trend reports.

According to the information at 12:00, the lowest voter turnout was observed in the 47th Mingachevir constituency, where the activity was 13.01 percent.

As of 12:00, the activity of voters in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan stood at 18.07 percent.

As many as 898,542 people cast their ballots. The total number of voters is over 4.9 million people.

