1,329 candidates apply for participation in parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

26 December 2019 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 26

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

To date, 1,329 candidates have applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 next year in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said at the CEC meeting, Trend reports Dec. 26.

Panahov noted that 262 candidates were nominated by 15 political parties, 11 people were nominated by initiative groups and 1,068 people were self-nominees.

The chairman added that 1,042 candidacies have already been approved, and 829 of them have taken the signature lists, 60 people returned them and one of them has been already registered.

