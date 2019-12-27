Azerbaijan’s ruling party decides on list of its MP candidates

27 December 2019 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The meeting of Azerbaijan’s ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), dedicated to clarifying the list of its candidates who will participate in the parliamentary elections to be held Feb. 9, 2020, has ended, Trend reports Dec. 27.

The list is ready and will soon be published on the party's website.

Earlier, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said that 1,329 candidates applied for participation in the early parliamentary elections.

Panahov noted that 262 candidates were nominated by 15 political parties, 11 people were nominated by initiative groups and 1,068 people were self-nominees.

A total of 20 political parties have been registered for participation in the elections.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Minister: Yukselish competition aims to identify new generation of managers in Azerbaijan
Society 14:10
Azerbaijani community: Karabakh schools continue to operate under various diaspora centers, embassies
Politics 13:53
Registration for Yukselish competition starts in Azerbaijan
Society 13:43
Azerbaijani community of Karabakh says it always ready to meet with Armenian side
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:31
Chairman of Azerbaijani Central Election Commission responds to Musavat party’s appeal
Politics 12:29
Minister: TANAP project has great importance for Georgia
Oil&Gas 12:00
Latest
Flight data recorders of Kazakh Bek Air's crashed plane located
Kazakhstan 14:41
Uzbekistan's Neftegazinvest buys spare parts via tender
Tenders 14:38
Volkswagen ahead of schedule in electric cars production
Europe 14:37
PetroTal Corp. announces oil sales contract with PETROPERU S.A.
Oil&Gas 14:37
Turkmenistan attends UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid
Turkmenistan 14:37
Uzbekistan to provide more preferences to foreign investors
Finance 14:35
IMF warns of 'significant risk' to Cambodia growth if EU ends trade benefits
Europe 14:34
Tesla set to begin deliveries of China-made Model 3 cars on Dec. 30
US 14:34
Some services exempted from VAT in Azerbaijan
Finance 14:32