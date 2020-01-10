CIS discloses date of opening observer mission at parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

10 January 2020 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The CIS observer mission which will be involved in the Azerbaijani parliamentary elections is planned to open on January 19 or January 20, the CIS observer mission’s department told Trend.

"The CIS Executive Committee received an invitation from the Azerbaijani government to monitor the parliamentary elections,” the message said. “In accordance with the Regulation on the CIS observer mission, we sent letters to the CIS countries asking them to send candidates within the mission."

The early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, 2020.

Some 689 candidates have been registered for participation in the parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan.

