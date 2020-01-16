President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan must continue to maintain its leading positions in field of transport, communications, high technologies in region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

Trend:

Azerbaijan must continue to maintain its leading positions in the field of transport, communications and high technologies in the region, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said receiving Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade, Trend reports.

“As the quality of roads improves today, intercity routes are provided with new buses,” the Azerbaijani president said. “Of course, these buses must meet the highest safety standards. Since you have opened the night service, the quality and safety of these buses, as well as the training of drivers and their medical examination must be in the spotlight. Inspection should also be carried out in this area – what percentage of buses fully meets the standards? Private companies work in this area more. They also need to be supported so that they can raise their work in this direction at a higher level.”

Another issue is related to cargo transportation, Ilham Aliyev noted.

“The volume of goods transported from Azerbaijan abroad is growing and will continue to grow,” the Azerbaijani president added. “Our non-oil sector is growing. Last year, our non-oil exports grew by 14 percent. However, many of our goods are transported by foreign companies. This is due to the fact that the vehicles and trucks used in Azerbaijan for cargo transportation are poorly provided by local companies. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to this issue.”

“First of all, you should analyze and report to me on what percentage of cargo transportation is carried out by Azerbaijani companies,” said Ilham Aliyev. “You should do the truck fleet review. What is their condition and is their quantity consistent with our increasing production? If the state can help private companies in the acquisition of new TIR trucks, then we are ready for this. This area can also be provided with low-interest loans. Since the transport sector of Azerbaijan is developing rapidly and international organizations acknowledge that, then all components in the transport sector must meet high standards. Of course, any country wants its cargo to be transported by local companies. Therefore, I am instructing you to analyze this issue and report to me.”

In November last year, Kazakhstan hosted the ceremony of laying the foundation of a new communication line between this country and Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani president noted.

“This is also a very important project,” Ilham Aliyev added. “Azerbaijan has made great strides in the field of communications and high technologies. The traditional Bakutel exhibition attracts huge attention. Bakutel has been held for over 20 years and is the main exhibition and conference of the region. The head of the International Telecommunication Union usually also attends this exhibition and conference. During meetings with me, the leaders of this organization always appreciate the work Azerbaijan is doing in this area.”

“Since Azerbaijan has already become one of the important transport centers of Eurasia, our country must certainly turn into a center in the field of laying communication lines, the Internet and fiberoptic communications,” said the Azerbaijani president. “Therefore, the foundation-laying ceremony held in Kazakhstan in November last year is of particular importance. I am sure that this line will soon be laid. Its length is 400 kilometers. At the same time, the number of Internet users is gradually increasing in Azerbaijan – it is already 80 percent. To provide high-quality Internet, additional funds must also be provided.”

“So a lot remains to be done in this area this year,” Ilham Aliyev noted. “However, it is gratifying that excellent results have already been achieved, and we will only go along the development path in the future. Azerbaijan must continue to maintain its leading positions in the field of transport, communications and high technologies in the region, and we must build up our potential.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news