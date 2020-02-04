OIC Executive Committee holds emergency ministerial meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

The Executive Committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has held an emergency meeting at the level of foreign ministers in Jeddah, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry Feb. 4.

The meeting was convened in connection with the peace agreement on the Israeli-Palestinian issue, called by the US Administration the “Deal of the Century.”

At the meeting, the Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov.

Speaking during the meeting, Hasanov said that Azerbaijan has always shown solidarity on the Palestinian issue and supports a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the principle of the two-state solution.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is committed to the principle of two-state solution, based on international law and UN resolutions.

At the end of the event, a joint declaration was adopted following the meeting of the OIC Executive Committee.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news