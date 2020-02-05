Kyrgyz FM due in Azerbaijan

5 February 2020 13:28 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 5

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov will visit Azerbaijan to participate in an extraordinary meeting of foreign ministers of member-states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council), which will be held in Baku on February 6, a source in the Kyrgyz embassy in Baku told Trend on Feb. 5.

The Kyrgyz foreign minister will visit Azerbaijan as the head of the Kyrgyz delegation.

The meeting of foreign ministers of the member-states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was held in Baku on October 13-14, 2019. The 7th Summit of the Turkic Council was held on October 15-16.

The Turkic Council was established by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan on October 3, 2009, in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan city. Uzbekistan joined the organization in 2019. The organization's goal is to develop comprehensive cooperation among the member-states.

