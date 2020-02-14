Head of Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh region meets with Andrzej Kasprzyk

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Head of the Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region Tural Ganjaliyev has met with Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Andrzej Kasprzyk, Trend reports referring to the community.

The meeting, which was held in the office of the community, was also attended by the community members.

During the meeting, Tural Ganjaliyev emphasized that he will more actively continue his work as an elected MP from Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The head of the community emphasized that the Azerbaijani community is ready for intercommunity contacts, noting that internally displaced persons want to return to their lands, and the community supports the initiatives put forward in this field.

The Azerbaijani community of Azerbaijan’s Nagorno Karabakh region has recently held numerous meetings with the ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries in Azerbaijan, as well as other officials and public figures; at all meetings it was stressed that the Azerbaijani community is ready for joint coexistence with the Armenian community on the conditions of peace and Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, within its internationally recognized borders.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.