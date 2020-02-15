President Ilham Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is recognized by the whole international community
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.15
Trend:
“Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is recognized by the whole international community,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the panel discussions on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh held as part of the Munich Security Conference, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter account.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Nagorno-Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is recognized by the whole international community
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia occupied 20 percent territories of Azerbaijan and conducted in the occupied lands ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijani civilians
Munich Security Conference features panel discussions on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is having meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Munich (PHOTO)
Colombian Ambassador meets athletes within FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics and Tumbling (PHOTO)
FIG World Cup in Trampoline Gymnastics & Tumbling continues at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku (PHOTO)
Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva meets with children suffering from oncological diseases (PHOTO)