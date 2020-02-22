Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 22
Trend:
As part of their visit to the Vatican, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have met with the Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin.
Latest
Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva meet with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal
Political analyst: Signing of Joint Declaration by Azerbaijan with G7 member Italy is extremely important