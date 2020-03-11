Turkmen President Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11
Trend:
President of Turkmenistan Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkmen President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
President of Turkmenistan Gurbangulu Berdimuhamedov was met by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yaqub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.
