Armenian Armed Forces open fire in direction of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan – Ministry (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12

Trend:

The Armenian Armed Forces opened fire on the positions of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army, Trend reports on March 12 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“The Armenian Armed Forces have grossly violated the ceasefire regime with Azerbaijan since morning, shelling the positions of the Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army,” the statement said.

“The positions of the Nakhchivan Separate Combined Arms Army were mainly shot at with heavy machine guns and sniper rifles from the Armenian armed forces’ positions located on the slopes of Tejgar and Bagarsig mountains in Armenia’s Ararat region,” the statement said.

“The personnel of the Separate Combined Arms Army are taking decisive retaliatory measures,” the statement said. “The consequences of the shelling are being investigated.”