Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers holds meeting (UPDATE)

A meeting of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, was held on March 16, the Cabinet of Ministers told Trend.

The current situation in the country due to coronavirus, possible scenarios of its development, as well as measures which must be taken in this case were discussed during the meeting.

The World Health Organization (WHO) mission in Azerbaijan has stated and welcomes the fact that Azerbaijan has stepped up its efforts against coronavirus (COVID-19). The World Health Organization (WHO) mission visited Azerbaijan on March 9-13 to study the "situation on the ground" with the coronavirus spread in the country.

The country's official structures are applying necessary measures to prevent any possible exposure of coronavirus. Azerbaijan has also imported necessary medical equipment to carry out coronavirus tests.

Azerbaijan's official structures have also set up quarantine centers in the country's districts, which would allow to react faster to the possible outbreak due to joint borders. Azerbaijan shares border with Iran, where coronavirus is currently spreading rapidly.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic.