President Ilham Aliyev: Large-scale economic and social package will protect those in sensitive category from this crisis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2

Trend:

All decisions made by the state should be enforced without exception and without any privileges, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev when receiving Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

“I believe that this large-scale economic and social package will have a positive impact on the growing dynamics in the economic sphere and at the same time protect those in the sensitive category from this crisis. Our first and foremost goal is the safety, health and well-being of our citizens. Of course, during a pandemic, Azerbaijan, like other responsible countries, first of all thinks about the health of its citizens. All other issues are secondary, including issues related to economic development, although we must definitely pay the necessary attention to these issues. Both the health and well-being of people as a whole are one of the main social issues in Azerbaijan,” said the head of state.

He noted that today, all issues related to human health are being addressed in Azerbaijan and “the main goal, I want to say this again, is to control the scale of the pandemic.”

“This is what we must achieve in the first place. I want to say again: the main factor here is the responsibility of citizens. At the same time, the proposals you have submitted are large-scale and take into account the interests of people working in areas affected by the pandemic now. A significant part of their wages will be temporarily paid by the state. At the same time, I want to repeat that entrepreneurs should not lay off workers, of course. I also consider it necessary to take additional measures in the field of social security, including the issues related to the social sphere you have mentioned. The Azerbaijani state must once again demonstrate and is demonstrating its social policy here. Our policy is centered on the people of Azerbaijan, and we have repeatedly proved this,” said President Ilham Aliyev.