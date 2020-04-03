Azerbaijan's State Border Service: Armenian provocation in direction of Gazakh suppressed (UPDATE)

Details added (first version published on 12:53)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3

Trend:

Provocations by the Armenian armed forces continue on the state border of Azerbaijan with Armenia, Trend reports citing the State Border Service press service on April 3.

Starting from 04:30 AM (GMT+4) on April 3, from the side of the Armenian Armed Forces deployed near the village of Aygeovit in Ijevan region of Armenia, intensive border shelling of the State Border Guard Service near the village of Bala Jafarli of the Gazakh district of Azerbaijan was intensively fired from large-caliber weapons and sniper rifles.

The enemy provocation has been stopped, the firing points of the combat positions of the Armenian armed forces have been suppressed by return fire.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.