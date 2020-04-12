Expert: Turkic Council Summit further strengthened fraternal ties, cooperation among Turkic states

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12

The Turkic Council Summit dedicated to the "Cooperation and solidarity in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic", held at the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, further strengthened fraternal ties and cooperation among the Turkic states, Murat Akan, international trade operation specialist in Turkey, told Trend.

"This summit, held through videoconference for the first time, is also a joint preparatory work of the Turkic world for a new global world order, which will be established after the end of the pandemic," the specialist said.

"After the end of COVID-19 pandemic, the world will no longer be the same," Akan added.

"The outbreak of coronavirus also demonstrated the importance of the values of the Turkic-Islamic world," Akan said. "While countries with a different culture became isolated, solving their own problems, the Turkic countries help other countries and show unity and solidarity. As in all other cases, the Turkic countries decided to fight against coronavirus pandemic by making joint efforts, which was announced through this videoconference to the whole world."

"Azerbaijan holds an important place in uniting the Turkic world and improving trade relations, serves as a bridge connecting Turkey with other Turkic countries," the specialist added.

"Turkey is working on the transportation of 3,500 tons of cargo per day via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway," Akan said. "The transportation of goods through this railway will further expand the volume of trade among the Turkic countries."

"Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that it is possible to expand the rail transport which is used for freight transportation among Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia to Central Asia," the specialist said. "This project marks the beginning of the active development of the railway communication of the Turkic countries."