Head of Azerbaijani community talks about so-called “election” in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The so-called “election” in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region occupied by the Armenian armed forces has once again shown that no one recognizes this illegal regime, Head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, MP Tural Ganjaliyev told Trend.

Ganjaliyev reminded that during the debates between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia within the Munich Security Conference in February 2020, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev once again declared to the whole world that Nagorno-Karabakh region is the historical land of Azerbaijan and has been under the occupation of Armenia for almost 30 years.

The MP stressed that a crushing blow was dealt to the policy being pursued by Armenia.

“The so-called “election” in Nagorno-Karabakh region in late March was the second crushing blow to the Armenian government because the world does not recognize this so-called “election”,” the MP said.

Ganjaliyev appreciated the corresponding statements made in various countries and international organizations.

"The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, namely, the US, France, Russia, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly issued a statement in connection with the so-called "election" in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region,” Ganjaliyev added.

“Moreover, NATO, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Turkic Council and several other international organizations expressed their positions in connection with this illegal "election",” the MP said. “Of course, behind these achievements there is a balanced foreign policy of the Azerbaijani president."

Ganjaliyev stressed that several achievements are still reached in Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

"I think that we will witness another crushing blow to Armenia in the near future," the MP said.