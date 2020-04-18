Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan sends letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.18

Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross has sent a letter to Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

“Dear Mr. President of Azerbaijan,

“Mankind is facing a serious problem caused by the coronavirus. The pandemic has put to test both France and Azerbaijan.

“At this difficult time, lighting up the magnificent building of the Heydar Aliyev Center with the colors of the French flag on the evening of April 5 was highly appreciated in our country as a valuable gesture of solidarity.

“On behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron and all French people, I express my gratitude to you for such an exceptional manifestation of this friendship.

“Mr. President, please accept the assurances of my highest consideration,” reads the letter.