Azerbaijani, Albanian presidents talk over phone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 22

Trend:

President of the Republic of Albania Ilir Meta made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on April 22, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani press-service.

The sides hailed the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Albania in various fields.

The presidents pointed out the successful implementation of the Trans Adriatic gas pipeline project, emphasizing that it contributed both to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries and international cooperation.

Ilir Meta's visit to Azerbaijan was reminded, and the importance of this visit in terms of the development of bilateral relations was underlined during the conversation.

President Aliyev and President Meta also discussed the issues relating to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The president of Albania invited the president of Azerbaijan to pay an official visit to his country.

The invitation was accepted with gratitude.