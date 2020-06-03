Azerbaijani president inaugurates “ASAN xidmet” center in Aghjabadi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of the “ASAN xidmet” center in Aghjabadi.

Assistant to the President - Head of the Department for Work with Law Enforcement Bodies of the Presidential Administration Fuad Alasgarov and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev informed President Ilham Aliyev about the center.

The president launched the center.

After viewing the center, President Ilham Aliyev met with the ASAN volunteers.