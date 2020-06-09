Experts of Trend News Agency, Baku Network to attend int'l conference on COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

Trend:

The East-West International Center for Geopolitical Forecasting (Kazakhstan) will hold an international online conference on the “COVID-19 viral hit as a reality of universal catastrophe: New scenarios of political turns and economic disasters” theme, Trend reports.

Director of the Baku International Policy and Security Network (Baku Network) Elkhan Alasgarov and Deputy Director General Gulnara Mammadzade of Trend News Agency will take part in the event as speakers.

The moderator of the online conference will be the president of the East-West International Center for Geopolitical Forecasting, Director of the Association for Political Studies of the Kazakh Nur-Sultan city Karlygash Nugmanova.

The event will be held in the Chatham House Rule format and moderated discussion. The discussions of the event are primarily focused on the development of civilization in the post-viral period in the light of the degradation of the socio-political system, the assessment of social tension caused by the pandemic, the degree of influence on the political life of protests in foreign countries.

The experts will focus on the new post-industrial world, the fourth industrial revolution, the transition of the world to the 6th technological structure, the risk of increasing instability and increasing the possible collapse of the world system in the face of sharp political turns.

Well-known experts, economists and political scientists will gather online to discuss the most important trends and possible scenarios for overcoming the global epidemiological crisis, propose anti-crisis measures for the development of economy, social life in the post-coronavirus period and new methods of dealing with economic disasters.

Other event speakers include: Fikrat Shabanov (Vancouver, Canada), Vladimir Piskurev (Moscow, Russia), Valentin Yakushik (Kiev-Ukraine), Rovshan Nazarov (Tashkent, Uzbekistan), Vadim Kozyulin (Moscow, Russia), Piotr Petrovsky (Minsk, Belarus), Arkady Dubnov (Moscow, Russia), Gulbaat Rtskhiladze (Tbilisi, Georgia), Mars Sariev (Bishkek , Kyrgyzstan), Bakhtier Ergashev (Tashkent, Uzbekistan), Gela Vasadze (Tbilisi, Georgia), Aram Safaryan (Yerevan, Armenia), Komron Khidoyatzoda (Dushanbe, Tajikistan), Aziz Kanatbek (Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan), Ilgar Valizade (Baku, Azerbaijan), Victor Yasmann (Germany – the US), Elina Mariutsa (Geneva, Switzerland - Boston, the US).

Media representatives wishing to receive reports for publication under the embargo and/or join the conference should contact icgp.ew@gmail.com and politassoc@mail.ru or the organizer Karlygash Nugmanova through social networks.

The online conference on will be held from 12:00 to 15:00 (GMT+3) on June 10.

Link for participating in a video conference in Zoom: https://icgp-ew.com

ID: 603 025 7784.

Password: 6ENSsB.

Location: Zoom

Contact of the organizing committee:

Phone: (+7 701) 751 08 28