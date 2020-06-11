MFA: Armenia’s policy aimed at annexation of occupied Azerbaijani territories doomed to failure (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11
Trend:
The policy of Armenia aimed at the annexation of the occupied Azerbaijani territories is doomed to failure, Trend reports referring to the statement made by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in connection with the construction of the third highway by Armenia connecting the occupied Azerbaijani territories with the occupying country.
