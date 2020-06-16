New residential complex opens in military unit of Azerbaijani army (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

In accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev regarding the enhancement of combat readiness and improvement of the social conditions of the military personnel of the Armed Forces, a new military unit was opened, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The headquarters, the canteen, the medical point, the soldiers’ barracks, the car parking, the storages for weapons and ammunition of various purposes, as well as other infrastructure facilities were inspected at the opening ceremony attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and the high-rank officials of the ministry. The opening ceremony of a new building for families of servicemen also was held in the military camp.

While congratulating the families, Hasanov noted the participation of the supreme commander-in-chief in the commissioning of apartments for permanent residence recently transferred for the use of servicemen in the Hovsan settlement and in the opening of the Gobu Park-3 residential complex.

The Azerbaijani defense minister emphasized that the comprehensive steps being undertaken in this sphere are a vivid example of the president’s attention and care towards the Azerbaijani army.

The minister noted that the opening of this military unit is another step undertaken to increase the combat capability of the Azerbaijani army.

Having noted that thanks to the care of supreme commander-in-chief of the armed forces, servicemen have been provided with permanent and service apartments in recent years as it was planned, the defense minister emphasized that this work will be long-lasting.

The minister said that more than 250 service apartments were commissioned this year in different regions, in particular in several military units stationed in the frontline zone. By the end of this year, it is planned to complete the construction of about 200 service apartments.

During reviewing the new building, it was noted that the five-story building consists of fully renovated 60 three-room apartments, which have been equipped with all communication lines.

A water pumping station, a swimming pool and a substation were built for the building; gas, water, electricity meters were installed; and the apartments were equipped with kitchen furniture and other necessary furniture.

The territory has been fenced and landscaped, asphalt has been laid, a children's town has been built; sports facilities and a water purification device have been installed; and the place for a car parking has been allocated. All the necessary conditions have been created for the effective recreation of families of servicemen.

Servicemen provided with apartments expressed gratitude to Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and the leadership of the Ministry of Defense for the care shown to them.

After handing the apartment keys to the servicemen, the Defense Ministry’s leadership has reviewed the created conditions and inquired about the concerns of their families.