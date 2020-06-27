Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry: No Armenian provocation will be left unanswered (UPDATE)

Headline changed. First version published on 13.08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27

Trend:

During his speech at the opening of N-military unit on June 25 this year, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev unveiled the real situation in Armenia, which is an aggressor country, provided concrete facts indicating a deep crisis in this quasi-independent country, and put the Armenian leadership face to face with the bitter truth, Spokesperson for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on June 27.

"The continuation of the policy pursued by the Armenian leadership, which came to power under the guise of alleged democratic revolution, made big promises to the Armenian people, established a dictatorship regime, violated the separation of powers in the country, failed to fulfill the promises, and strengthened the occupation policy begun by the previous criminal regime while violating the very norms and principles of international law, evidently testifies to false nature of the Armenian prime minister," the spokesperson said.

“The prime minister's recent statements and actions confirm his attempts to cover up his failures within the country by escalating the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and aggravating the situation in the region. Otherwise, it’s impossible to explain the latest provocative actions of the aggressor country’s leadership against Azerbaijan,” Abdullayeva added.

"Authorities of aggressor Armenia must know that no provocation will be left unanswered," she stressed.

“Azerbaijani people, under the leadership of the head of state and on the basis of the norms and principles of international law, as well as the legislation of Azerbaijan, will ensure the territorial integrity of the country within its internationally recognized borders.”

“The Armenian leadership is directly responsible for the military occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan and violation of the fundamental rights of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis who underwent ethnic cleansing in these territories. It will also answer to its nation and everyone for their criminal acts,” the spokesperson concluded.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.