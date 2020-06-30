Assistant to president: Azerbaijan continues int’l co-op regarding COVID-19 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 18:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Azerbaijan continues international cooperation regarding COVID-19, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev made the remark in Baku at the briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports on June 30.

“Azerbaijan continues cooperating with the World Health Organization in this sphere,” assistant to the president of Azerbaijan added. “One of the most important steps taken by Azerbaijan was President Ilham Aliyev's initiative to hold a special session of the UN General Assembly.”

Hajiyev said that this is a vivid example of trust and respect for Azerbaijan.