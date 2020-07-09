Foreign specialists on COVID-19 arrive in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jul. 9

Trend:

Upon President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions to the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers, a group of foreign specialists working in the field of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have arrived in Azerbaijan.

The specialists from Turkey and Russia were invited as part of measures to curb the spread of the pandemic in the country, the Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers said.

The infectious disease specialists, rheumatologists and pulmonologists from Russia and Turkey are holding meetings with the medical staff of the Task Force and exchanging experience in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the scientific staff of the Ministry of Health of Turkey on COVID-19, as well as highly qualified doctors from Russia and Turkey will visit specialized hospitals and collaborate with local specialists in the field of treatment and prevent the spread of the disease.