Indian Foreign Ministry: Situation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border threatens regional peace

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border threatens regional peace and security, spokesperson for Indian Ministry of External Affairs Shri Anurag Srivastava said, Trend reports.



“We have seen disturbing reports of exchange of fire on Armenia-Azerbaijan border which took place on 12-13 July. India is concerned over this situation which threatens regional peace and security,” said the ministry.

“We urge the sides to maintain restraint and take all possible steps to maintain peace at the border. India believes that any lasting resolution of the conflict can only be achieved peacefully through diplomatic negotiations. In this regard, we support OSCE Minsk Group’s continued efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.”