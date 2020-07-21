Assitant to Azerbaijan's President: Armenia is engaged in providing weapons to ''black market"
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21
Trend:
The Armenian side, creating illegal companies, is engaged in provision of weapons to the "black market", Assistant to Azerbaijan's President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.
Hajiyev made the remark at a press conference on July 21.
Latest
Azerbaijani first VP: Duty of each of us is to protect interests of Azerbaijan. And not only on battlefield, but also in front of computer monitor (PHOTO)