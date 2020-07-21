Defense Ministry: Armenia still hiding losses just like in 2016 April battles (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:20

Armenia first began to fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani army and settlements on July 12 using large-caliber machine guns, and then shelled them from heavy artillery, Head of the press office of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Colonel Vagif Dargahli told Trend on July 21.

Dargahli noted that thanks to the measures taken by the Azerbaijani army, the attack of Armenian armed forces was suppressed, hundreds of Armenian servicemen killed, the Armenian military vehicles and strongholds destroyed.

"Armenia is still hiding its losses just like in 2016 April battles," he said. "Apparently, after a while, the Armenian side will begin to report about its losses under various pretexts."

He emphasized that the Azerbaijani side has suffered no territorial losses as a result of the fighting.

"The Defense Ministry firmly denies information about any territorial losses spread by unknown sources and declares that there were no such losses," Dargahli stressed.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.