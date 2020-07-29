Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian tactical UAV - ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

Armenian armed forced tried to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border on July 29 evening,by using an UAV, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on July 29.

The ministry said the UAV was immediately detected and destroyed by the Azerbaijani air defense units.