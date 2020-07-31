Azerbaijani president congratulates King of Morocco

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated King of Morocco His Majesty Mohammed VI.

"Your Majesty,

Dear brother,

It is on the occasion of the national holiday of your country that on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan I wish to offer my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and the brotherly people of Morocco," Azerbaijani president said.

"The present level of friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Morocco is gratifying. I am confident that these ties will continue to develop successfully, through our joint efforts, both bilaterally and within the international bodies, particularly, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement," the head of state said.

"On this pleasant day, I wish strong health and success to you, and everlasting peace and prosperity to your people," Azerbaijani president said.