Deputy PM: Serbia, Azerbaijan have strong friendly relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Serbia and Azerbaijan, being two strategic partners, have strong friendly interrelations, said Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Interior and Secretary of the National Security Council of Serbia Nebojsa Stefanovic, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

Stefanovic made the statement at a press conference following the meeting with Azerbaijani officials, Trend reports on August 11.

The deputy PM noted that the purpose of his visit is to further develop relations and strengthen bilateral cooperation not only in the security sphere, but also in other areas.

"During today's meeting, we discussed cooperation in the field of security and exchange of confidential information, the fight against terrorism and other important areas. I believe that thanks to the visits and meetings we will achieve a higher level of interrelations," he said.

He also stressed that the parties held discussions on deepening economic cooperation between the states.

"Sincere friendship between the presidents, governments and peoples of the two countries can also be continued in the economic sphere. We are very pleased with the effective operations of Azerbaijani companies in Serbia,” Stefanovic noted.

“We believe that cooperation in this direction can be beneficial for both sides and has great potential for expansion. I am confident that this cooperation will bring the two countries closer to each other in the future,” he said.