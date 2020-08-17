Israeli media highlight Jewish solidarity with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

Trend:

Israeli media is continuing to highlight the action in support of Azerbaijan and against the Armenian aggression, which was held in Tel Aviv-Yafo on August 9, 2020, with the participation of hundreds of Azerbaijani Jews living in Israel, the State Committee on Affairs with Diaspora told Trend.

The telecast of the Israel News program on the ILTV channel and the article by The Jewish Press news agency headlined "Azerbaijani Jews demonstrate in Tel Aviv against Armenian aggression" say that about 600 Azerbaijani Jews marched through the ancient city of Jaffa to Tel Aviv-Yafo and then gathered near the Armenian cultural center and the Armenian church.

The demonstrators expressed their anger with the fact that during the fierce military operations in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district that lasted for several days and as a result of the artillery fire of the Armenian armed forces, 12 Azerbaijani servicemen and a 76-year-old civilian were killed. They sharply condemned the fact of the occupation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan by Armenia.

Rabbi Shmuel Siman Tov, political scientist Arie Gut, Head of the House of Azerbaijan in Israel Shirin Nehemiah Michaeli spoke at the event.

They emphasized that Israel once again expressed solidarity with Azerbaijan, where multiculturalism and tolerance dominate. They stressed that Armenia, which has installed a monument to the Nazi collaborator Garegin Nzhdeh, and which insulted the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, will not be able to damage the Israeli-Azerbaijani relations.

Reminding that Azerbaijani of Jewish origin also died in the battles for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the speakers demanded the liberation of the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent regions of Azerbaijan and the return of over a million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs to their historical lands.

The 13.33-minute telecast of the Israel News program provided detailed information about the protest march held in Tel Aviv-Yofa, highlighted the history of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and featured information on the latest military provocation of the Armenian armed forces. The broadcast also aired comments by residents of Azerbaijan’s Tovuz district.