Nagif Hamzayev: Promotion of talented personnel serves the interests of the people and the state

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

The reforms carried out in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev are aimed at developing the country, improving people's lives, and further strengthening democratic values in society.

Putting the interests of the people, the state and the state at the forefront, we have laid the foundation for great achievements in all areas.

This was stated by the deputy Nagif Hamzayev.

The deputy noted that the relationship between civil servant and citizen plays a special role in this progress and development. That is why President Ilham Aliyev is constantly improving the public administration system, taking balanced, balanced steps. Unfortunately, sometimes we are faced with negative situations such as official arbitrariness, corruption, bribery, which darken the achieved success. Against the background of countless successful deeds of the head of state, his selfless service to the state and the people, serious shortcomings of some officials cause artificial discontent among citizens. The President has repeatedly stated that the main task of officials, people representing power is to serve the people, to successfully contribute to their well-being.

“I have repeatedly said that all government officials, including the President, are servants of the people. That is why we are in this position. That is why the people have trusted me, and I demand this from all the personnel I have appointed,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a video on August 24, accepting Faig Gurbatov as head of the Bilasuvar region's executive branch and Elmir Bagirov as head of the Saatli region's executive branch.

The attitude of the president to citizens' appeals that the fight against corruption and bribery in Azerbaijan is carried out not in words, but in deeds, should be an example for all officials. The President of Azerbaijan is the guarantor of the rule of law in the country and has repeatedly stressed that no one is above the law. Violators of the law who use their status and do not comply with the requirements of the law will be held accountable and punished. Breaking the rules and its bitter consequences should be a lesson to everyone.

The head of state, making every effort to develop, strengthen and improve the well-being of the Azerbaijani people, rightly demands that his newly appointed leaders strictly follow all instructions and recommendations.

In general, the promotion of qualified, innovative, high moral and spiritual qualities can bring more benefits to our country and society.