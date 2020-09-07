FMs of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss various aspects of bilateral co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with his Uzbek counterpart Abdulaziz Kamilov on September 7, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The FMs exchanged views on the various aspects of bilateral cooperation. The development of bilateral cooperation including the increase of trade turnover between the countries amid pandemic was stressed.

The sides also discussed the issues of holding the next meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission on cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The cooperation within international organizations, as well as the issues related to the current chairmanship of Uzbekistan within the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) were discussed.

The two ministers also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.