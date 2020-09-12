Azerbaijan president congratulates chairman of Russian Children's Fund

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to Albert Likhanov, President of the International Association of Children's Funds, Chairman of the Russian Children's Fund, writer.

"Dear Albert Anatolyevich,

Accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the remarkable occasion of your 85th anniversary.

You can rightly be proud of the years behind you, your brilliant life dedicated to caring tirelessly about the rising generation. Under your leadership, the Russian Children's Fund has been carrying out an important work for more than 30 years aimed at reinforcing family institution and family values, protecting children's rights and supporting children in difficult circumstances. Your long-term fruitful public activity in the field of child protection has earned you respect and recognition as a kind-hearted person not only in Russia, but all over the world.

Your caring attitude towards the memory of the outstanding son of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Alirza oglu Aliyev, his significant contribution to the noble cause of protecting children, and your joint work with him, which resulted in the establishment of the Children Fund of the Soviet Union, is highly appreciated in Azerbaijan.

Dear Albert Anatolyevich, once again I congratulate you on your jubilee and wish you the best of health, inexhaustible energy, prosperity and new successes in your activities," the letter said.