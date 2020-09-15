Azerbaijani president: We are currently preparing for a post-pandemic period

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Trend:

Azerbaijan is currently preparing for the post-pandemic period, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his message on the start of a new school year and Knowledge Day, Trend reports.

“Of course, after the vaccine is received, we will be able to say that this period is over. As you know, Azerbaijan is currently in talks with several companies in connection with the delivery of the vaccine to our country. Of course, the developed vaccine must pass all stages of testing and receive international certificates. After that, the vaccine will be delivered to Azerbaijan and then, I am sure, we will be able to return to normal, ordinary life, including the restoration of the traditional educational process in the field of education," the head of state said.

"Despite the consequences of the pandemic, the economic downturn and the reduction of oil revenues, we continue to build schools and universities. This includes the fact that not a single social project has been cut. As you know, in 2019 and 2020 we provided citizens with a large social package. This year the state provided support to almost 5 million citizens of Azerbaijan, and this support continues to this day," the Azerbaijani president said.