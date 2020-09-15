Turkish historian: Liberation of Baku from occupation - landmark event for Azerbaijan, Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the occupation and the date of September 15 in itself is very important for Azerbaijan and Turkey, Turkish historian, Ilber told Trend.

“The chronicle of the heroism and brotherhood of the two countries must be passed on from generation to generation. Much could be said about the courage and bravery of the Caucasian Islamic Army and the Azerbaijani people, shown in 1918. The liberation of the occupied Baku by the Caucasian Islamic Army should be specially studied to convey the history of those events to the broad masses,” said the historian.

Ortayli added that Azerbaijan is currently the most developed country in the region from a political and economic point of view.

“The independence of Azerbaijan is unshakable. I congratulate the entire Turkic world on the 102nd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from occupation,” Ortayli noted.

---

