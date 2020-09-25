Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to President of Mexico

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov presented his credentials to the country’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Embassy in Mexico.

Noting that the main task set by the leadership of Azerbaijan is the further development of relations between the two countries, Talibov emphasized the existence of traditionally friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico.

He reminded that the first Azerbaijani embassy in the Latin American region was established in Mexico, and the only diplomatic mission of this country in the South Caucasus region operates in Azerbaijan.

The ambassador said that mutually beneficial cooperation exists between the two countries, both in a bilateral format and within the framework of international organizations.

Speaking about the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Talibov stressed that this is currently the most important issue for Azerbaijan.

“The position of Mexico on the conflict, based on international law, support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan is highly appreciated by our country,” he added.

Noting the interest of Azerbaijan in developing economic and trade relations with Mexico, the ambassador said that Azerbaijan has extensive experience in the field of energy production and is ready to cooperate with Mexico in this area.

Talibov pointed out that Azerbaijan is the initiator and main participant of global energy and infrastructure projects, including the construction of the largest oil refinery in Turkey and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway.

The ambassador also added that Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience in the construction of the Dos Bocas oil refinery, which is very important for Mexico, and the construction of the Tren Maya railway.

The Mexican President Obrador stated that all-round opportunities exist for expanding relations between the two countries in many areas, and instructed Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrara, who was present at the meeting, to ensure familiarizing the ambassador with the implementation of both above-mentioned projects.

Ebrara noted the successful experience of cooperation between the two countries in various fields and stressed Azerbaijan's support to Mexico's candidacy for non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council for 2021-2022, as well as his country's support for Azerbaijan's initiative to convene a special session of the UN General Assembly dedicated to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the meeting, the Azerbaijani diplomat informed the president of Mexico about the Alat Free Economic Zone. He noted that its creation opens up wide opportunities for Mexican companies in terms of increasing business activity in the region where Azerbaijan is located.

Talibov added that opportunities for cooperation between the two countries also exist in the fields of culture, tourism, education, science, and agriculture.