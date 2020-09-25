Tactical-special and combat training classes underway in Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VİDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Azerbaijani minister of defense, tactical-special and combat training classes are being conducted with engineer-sapper units, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend on Sept. 25.

According to the plan, the units that were put on alert and brought to the state of combat readiness, fulfill the tasks of engineering support for combat operations in difficult operational conditions.

The main purpose of the training is to test the ability of commanders to control units in practice, to improve their combat skills and abilities to evaluate the situation and make decisions in accordance with the situation at hand.

During the classes, the main attention is paid to the use of tank bridge layers, engineering barrage vehicles, non-explosive barriers, and new types of ammunition.

The road-engineering units practically accomplish the tasks of passing water obstacles by launching a pontoon bridge, opening passages in mined areas by various means, and overcoming wire-fence obstacles.