Two combat vehicles of "Grad" system of Armed Forces of Armenia destroyed
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6
Trend:
Two BM-21 combat vehicles of the Grad system, belonging to the Armenian army, were destroyed in battles in different directions of the front during Oct. 5, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
"Grads", standing at the firing positions of the 41st artillery regiment, were destroyed by the fire strike of the Azerbaijani army.
"In addition, the well-aimed fire of our units destroyed the D-20 artillery mounts and their personnel, who were at the firing position of the 42nd artillery regiment".
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev: Today, Azerbaijani Army liberated Shikhali Aghali, Sarijali, Mazra villages of Jabrayil district and several strategic heights in different directions
Mehriban Aliyeva: Each of us is obliged to do our best to bring the moment of the Great Victory closer (PHOTO)
2 civilians injured as result of shelling of Azerbaijan’s Aghjabadi city - General Prosecutor's Office
Armenian armed forces’ military equipment destroyed by Azerbaijani armed forces - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO)
4 units of "Grad" multiple-launch missile systems of Armenian Armed Forces destroyed - Azerbaijani MoD
UN Security Council resolutions must be considered in solving Nagorno Karabakh conflict, says Former Director of ISESCO
Use of long-range missiles by Armenia may further escalate conflict, says aide of Azerbaijan's president
Foreign military attaches, int'l organizations' representatives informed about operational situation by Azerbaijan's MoD