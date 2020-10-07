Aide to Azerbaijani president says Armenia fires missiles at Azerbaijani energy&civilian infrastructure (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.7

Trend:

Armenian armed forces fired cluster rocket at Azerbaijani Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports citing Hajiyev's Twitter.

"Armenia fired cluster rocket to Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline. In vicinity of Yevlakh reg.rocket landed 10 meters away from BTC pipeline.300+ Cluster bomblets eject around. No damage to pipeline. ANAMA is in operation. Desperate attempts of Armenia to attack energy infrastructure," Hajiyev wrote.

"In two instances rocket projectiles with cluster munitions fired by Armenia were registered in the vicinity of Goranboy region close to villages. Armenia actively uses cluster munitions against residential areas of Azerbaijan.Facts were recorded on the spot.ANAMA is in operation," Hajiyev wrote.