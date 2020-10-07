Armenian PM embarrassed himself again during interview for BBC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.7

By Asif Mehman - Trend:

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gave an interview to the BBC channel, Trend reports on Oct.7.

Answering the questions of the correspondent John Fisher, the prime minister again embarrassed himself.

Fischer appealed to Pashinyan, asking what concessions Armenia is ready for, and whether official Yerevan was ready to leave Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts. In response, Pashinyan tried to evade an answer, saying that lengthy negotiations are underway in connection with this issue.

"For this, Azerbaijan must recognize the right of the Armenians of Nagorno Karabakh to their self-determination," he added.

Pashinyan also very vaguely answered the question about the UN Security Council resolutions, saying that they don’t mention Armenia. In this regard, the next question of the journalist turned out to be harsher.

"But these resolutions clearly state that Nagorno Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan." The prime minister couldn’t say something intelligible in response, and moreover, repeated that Azerbaijan was allegedly trying to carry out the Armenian genocide in Nagorno Karabakh.

Despite the fact that Pashinyan is a journalist, he once again embarrassed himself in front of other journalists..

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.