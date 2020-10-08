Armenia’s Grad missile launcher which attacked Azerbaijan’s Barda and Tartar destroyed - Assistant to president (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

Grad missile launcher of Armenia which attacked Azerbaijani cities of Barda and Tartar and attacked civilians was destroyed with a precision-guided missile, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports on Oct. 8.

“Lives of many innocent civilians saved and potential damage to civil infrastructure was prevented,” Hajiyev tweeted.