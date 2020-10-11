German-Azerbaijani Manager development program modernizes its activities
Trump, Trudeau discuss two detained Canadians; China grants virtual consular access
Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
Azerbaijani MoD publishes footage of liberated Horadiz village (VIDEO) Politics 19:52
Night attack on Ganja in center of Turkish media attention (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:55
If Pashinyan swept away by masses, opposition, no one will regret it, says Russian Military expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:53
Turkey reduces volume of exports of mining industry Turkey 18:52
World Bank predicts surplus of net financial liabilities of Azerbaijan's balance of payments Finance 18:52
Azerbaijani insurance companies expand opportunities to use market potential Finance 18:51
About half of loans in Azerbaijan fall on household sector Finance 18:50
Azerbaijan's first independent factoring company places bonds on Baku Exchange Finance 18:46
German-Azerbaijani Manager development program modernizes its activities Business 18:46
Russian expert: Rocket attacks on Azerbaijani civilians should be qualified as international terrorism act Politics 18:45
Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send letter to Azerbaijani president Politics 18:45
Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency talks about its activity in country ICT 18:36
Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology makes statement on Armenian targeting Mingachevir Power Plant Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:35
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 12 Oil&Gas 18:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still rising Finance 18:34
Exports of Turkey's defense industry products to world markets decrease Turkey 18:33
Ukraine reveals volume of oil and oil raw materials imported from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 18:32
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia’s military-political leadership bears responsibility for crimes it committed Politics 18:26
Volume of receipts to Azerbaijan's budget through state customs decreased Finance 18:25
Production in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector steadily growing Business 18:23
Central Bank of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves up Finance 18:19
Azerbaijan's revenues from sales of ICT products increase ICT 18:17
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market Finance 18:15
Volume of customs revenues to state budget of Azerbaijan decreases in September Finance 18:13
Export operations improve between Azerbaijan and Brazil Business 18:12
Romania increases imports of Azerbaijani products Business 18:12
Azerbaijan reveals volume of produced pharmaceutical products Business 18:10
Number of people infected with coronavirus pandemic in Iran exceeds 500,000 Society 18:07
Extent of damage caused by Armenia to Azerbaijani architectural and historical monuments revealed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:07
Phosphate production of Iran's Esfordi Phosphate Industrial & Mineral Complex increases Business 18:04
Azerbaijani MoD publishes footage of liberated Dashkesan village (VIDEO) Politics 18:03
Armenian Armed Forces shell Azerbaijani villages Politics 18:03
Azerbaijani president says possibilities of Russia to influence settlement of Karabakh conflict incomparably greater than those of any other country Politics 18:02
President Ilham Aliyev: Armenia's firing rockets on civilian population of Ganja city is war crime and gross violation of Geneva Conventions Politics 18:01
Ganja attacked by order of Armenia's military-political leadership, says Azerbaijani prosecutor general Politics 17:59
Armenia once again openly demonstrates its vandalism policy - Azerbaijan National Commission for UNESCO Politics 17:58
Azerbaijan may put Armenian ex-president on international wanted list Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:53
Azerbaijani ombudsman issues statement regarding missile attack on Ganja Politics 17:52
US don't want problems with Azerbaijani gas supply to Europe due to Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, says US Energy Secretary Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17:49
It is no secret that Armenia fully depends on Russia today, says Azerbaijani president Politics 17:48
President Ilham Aliyev: These dishonorable deeds of Armenia can never break will of Azerbaijani people Politics 17:46
President Ilham Aliyev: We are going to the end, we didn't stop Politics 17:44
Azerbaijan confirms 122 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 17:42
Azerbaijan calls on int'l community to firmly condemn Armenia's atrocities, says aide to Azerbaijani President Politics 17:40
Let Pashinyan thank Putin for fact that Russia has once again come to Armenia’s rescue - President Aliyev Politics 17:37
Moment of Armenia's missile strike on Azerbaijan's Ganja (VIDEO) Society 17:30
Central Bank of Azerbaijan to host auction on Bloomberg trading platform Finance 17:26
By 2040 number of stations of Azerbaijan's Baku metro to double Society 17:26
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva: I call upon the international community not to remain indifferent to all happened Politics 17:25
Iran's Masjed Soleiman Oil & Gas Production Company fulfills its plan in full Oil&Gas 17:16
World Bank predicts payments balance to return to surplus in Azerbaijan in 2021 Finance 16:39
Azerbaijan Credit Bureau starts co-op with another company Finance 16:38
Azerbaijani journalists visit liberated Talish village (VIDEO) Politics 16:33
Armenian armed forces suffer heavy losses as result of airstrikes - MoD Politics 16:32
Turkey should, and will play important role in settlement of Karabakh conflict - president Politics 16:07
Russian media attack Azerbaijan encountered, harmed public perception of Russia - President Aliyev Politics 16:05
When drunk Pashinyan danced in Shusha on Jidir-Duzu, he signed up for what happened today - Azerbaijani president Politics 16:02
Int'l organizations must adequately respond to Armenian vandalism - Azerbaijani president's assistant Politics 15:56
We no longer hear Pashinyan claiming 'Karabakh is Armenia' - President Aliyev Politics 15:55
Led by President Erdogan, Turkey stopped being obedient ally of West - Azerbaijan's president Politics 15:53
Armenia commits crimes against civilians, says Azerbaijan's prosecutor general Politics 15:50
Search and rescue operations in Ganja building hit by Armenian missile strikes completed Politics 15:49
Azerbaijan doesn’t need Ukrainian volunteers to settle Karabakh conflict - experts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:47
Sanctions must be imposed on Armenia - top Azerbaijani official Politics 15:43
Armenia in any case to be forced to withdraw from Karabakh - Georgian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:32
Armenia once again shows disrespect for humanitarian norms - Speaker of parliament Politics 15:29
On one hand, Armenia begs for peace, on other, it's committing terror against civilian population, says Azerbaijani president's aide Politics 15:12
Countries selling weapons to Armenia must know that they are used against children - assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 15:09
Turkey condemns rocket attacks on Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, Turkish MFA says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15:04
Armenia’s another UAV destroyed – Azerbaijani Defense Ministry (VIDEO) Politics 14:47
Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office gives updates on civil casualties, damages Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:46
Armenia fired missile at Azerbaijan’s Ganja using Tochka-U tactical missile system - Assistant to president Politics 14:45
Armenia bears full responsibility for aggravation of situation - Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Politics 14:21
Armenia’s provocation - disrespect for international community - Assistant to Azerbaijani president Politics 14:02
Armenia attacking Azerbaijan’s Ganja to enlist CSTO’s support - S.Korean professor Politics 13:26
Uzbekistan to create oil and gas chemical cluster Oil&Gas 13:26
Azerbaijani ministry discloses number of dead, wounded in Ganja, following Armenian strikes (PHOTO) Society 13:24
Death toll in Azerbaijan's Ganja keeps rising, following Armenia's attacks Politics 13:21
Armenian army's backbone broken by Azerbaijan - Chief editor of Trend tells TRT Arab (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 13:17
Iran's NIDC announces cost of purchased equipment Oil&Gas 13:14
Another fact of Syrian terrorists fighting for Armenia against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 13:14
Iran announces details of its exports for August through September 2020 Business 13:10
Licenses issued to establish enterprises in Iran's Yazd Province Finance 13:10
Return to previous ineffective negotiations on Karabakh no longer possible - Ukrainian politician Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13:09
Peter Tase: Bombing of Ganja by Armenia equal to Hitler’s bombing of 1939 during Siege of Warsaw Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:47
ICRC stands ready to facilitate handover of bodies of those killed within humanitarian ceasefire of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:45
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Economy 12:38
Attacking civilians with destructive missiles out of theater of military operations - war crime, Azerbaijani top official says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:35
Bryza: Attack on Ganja by Armenian armed forces constitute violation of int’l law Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:23
Shelling of civilians by Armenian armed forces after humanitarian ceasefire agreement - another clear example of barbarism, Azerbaijani MFA says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:22
Even in ceasefire, Armenia continues to assault civilian settlements, Turkish Defense Ministry says Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12:11
Seven civilians killed, 34 civilians severely wounded as result of attack on Ganja - Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office Politics 11:51
Germany reports 3,483 more COVID-19 cases Europe 11:51
Number of dead, wounded may increase in Azerbaijan’s Ganja after Armenian armed forces’ attack - Ombudsman Society 11:36
Ganja - symbol of resistance to Armenia's state terrorism, says Azerbaijani top official Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:23
Azerbaijani army destroys Armenian armed forces trying to go on offensive (VIDEO) Politics 11:05
Armenian policy of vandalism against Azerbaijani civilian population continues - assistant to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:59
Armenia purposefully destroying Azerbaijan’s historical, cultural values in occupied territories - Turkish government Turkey 10:53
A large number of forces and equipment of Armenian army destroyed - LIST Politics 10:01
Deputy regiment commander of the Armed Forces of Armenia destroyed Politics 09:59
