Swiss ambassador calls to stop violence, after seeing Armenia's attack on Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.13

Trend:

It was very important to see what happened in Ganja, Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan Muriel Peneveire said it to journalists, Trend reports.

She also expressed her deep condolences to the bereaved families.

On September, 28, Switzerland expressed its position on the conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh conflic? she noted.

"Switzerland has called on to stop violence and implement the obligations of international law, in particular the international humanitarian law," she said. "It means that we must save the civilian population."

On October, 12, heads of diplomatic corps, ambassadors, military attachés and heads of representative offices of international organizations in Azerbaijan visited Ganja and Mingachevir. The aim of the visit was to have foreign diplomats witness the consequences of Armenian vandalism, missile attacks on citizens and energy infrastructure.

Diplomats were accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev the assistant to the President of Azerbaijan- Head of the Department for legislation of the foreign policy of the President and Elchin Amirbekov the assistant to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan.