Azerbaijan appeals to diplomatic missions due to latest missile attack on Ganja

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.14

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The Institute on Law and Human Rights of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) sent an appeal to the embassies of Azerbaijan in foreign countries, diplomatic missions of foreign countries in Azerbaijan, as well as scientific and pedagogical institutions and organizations that are partners of the Institute in countries of the world, in connection with the recent Armenian missile attack on Ganja city, Trend reports.

In accordance with the statutes of the Nuremberg Trials, the International Tribunals for Rwanda and the former Yugoslavia, a terrorist act committed by the Armenian Armed Forces should also be considered a war crime and be legally assessed by an international court, the appeal said.

“President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, based on Articles 3, 5, 12 and 28 of the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights, repeatedly stated in his speeches that the purpose of the Azerbaijani army is to strike at military facilities and military equipment, and its activities are not directed against the civilian population living in the occupied Nagorno Karabakh and surrounding districts,” noted the appeal. “Given the above, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces targeted only military objects and equipment. Despite this, the Armenian side, deliberately trying to sow panic among the civilian population, grossly violating the norms and principles of international law, in particular the Geneva Conventions, fired on settlements along the entire length of the conflict zone.”

"During another shelling of Ganja by the Armenian Armed Forces, a residential building with numerous civilians was hit by a highly destructive missile. As a result of the attack, 10 civilians were killed, over 30 were injured, including women and children, which proves once again that the missile attack on a residential building in Ganja is a terrorist attack directed against the civilian population,” the appeal further said.

“This evil act was committed with the aim of genocide of the Azerbaijani people. As the Institute of Law and Human Rights of ANAS, we condemn these actions of Armenia, which contradict the norms of international humanitarian law and humanity in general. We call on our partners around the world to support us," concluded the appeal.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

Following almost two weeks of intensive military confrontations, Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Russia's mediation, have agreed on a temporary ceasefire for humanitarian purposes, for exchange of prisoners of war as well as bodies of the dead.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.