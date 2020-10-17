Around 40 civilians wounded, 10 killed in Ganja (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

The death toll in a missile attack on Ganja has grown to 10 people. The number of wounded is about 40 people, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his official Twitter account, Trend reports.

02:49 (GMT+4) "35 civilians have been wounded and 6 civilians killed as a result of Armenia's missile attacks to Ganja. 2 kids are among the dead," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev made a post on his official Twitter account, Trend reports.

"Emergency work are still going on. Armenia's terror and war crimes continue," the presidential assistant tweeted.