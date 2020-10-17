Insidious Armenia treacherously takes revenge by killing civilians - Assistant to President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijan stands face to face with the insidious Armenia. It treacherously takes revenge on civilians. It is for this purpose that missiles are used. This time they used Scud missiles, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters during a trip to Ganja together with representatives of diplomatic corps, Trend reports.

He also conveyed the condolences of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva to the civilians.

"Today we are extremely determined. To deceive the international community, the Armenian side is spreading disinformation. Today, representatives of diplomatic corps have arrived in Ganja again. We wanted them to see the result of the Armenian meanness on the spot, becoming once again witnesses of the heinous act of Armenia. Children are among the dead. Their blood will not remain unpunished, " Hikmet Hajiyev added.